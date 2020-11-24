Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson confronts Nicolette Stone!

Pierce Greyson wonders how Chloe "accidentally" caught him and Dipi together on Neighbours. He starts to suspect Nicolette was involved...

Ramsay Street seems to be taking sides now the truth is out about the affair between Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dipi seeks support from friends, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) after temporarily moving into Number 26.

Meanwhile, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has moved out on cheating husband, Pierce and in with her brother, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) over the road.

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), who still has her own bubbling feelings for Chloe, couldn’t be happier her friend is free of Pierce.

However, is Nicolette about to get caught out?

When Pierce discovers Chloe had the tell-tale necklace that he secretly gave lover, Dipi, he starts to wonder how she found it.

He instantly suspects Nicolette was somehow involved in exposing his affair with Dipi.

Will Nicolette be able to talk her way out of trouble when Pierce confronts her with his suspicions?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is a broken man after this turn of events.

With Dipi not yet ready to talk through their troubles, will recovering addict Shane be tempted to start using drugs again?

ALSO, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) continues to hide her unease around having sex with boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

After clashing with Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) over Dipi and Pierce’s affair, Mackenzie is ready to snap… and Richie is in the firing line!

