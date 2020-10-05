Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson confronts Shane Rebecchi…

Pierce Greyson loses his cool and fronts up to Shane over the way he has been treating his wife Dipi on Neighbours! Will it all kick-off?

Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) has provided a shoulder to cry on for Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) while her marriage to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) is on shaky ground on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

So when Shane starts playing-up and distracting the class when Dipi holds a cooking class at Harold’s Cafe, Pierce’s patience wears thin and he confronts Shane over the heartbreak he has been putting Dipi through!

How will Shane react to Pierce’s accusations about the state of his marriage?

Meanwhile, maybe Pierce should look a bit closer to home since his own marriage to Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) isn’t in such a great state at the moment.

The couple have been dealing with their grief over Chloe’s recent miscarriage in very different ways.

When the couple decide to give Dipi’s cooking class a go as a way to spend some quality time together, things don’t go quite as planned.

Are Chloe and Pierce more out of sync with each other than they realised?

Back on Ramsay Street, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) is not a happy camper when she realises her husband, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and houseguest, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) have not donated all their bulk buy purchases to charity as they had agreed.

In fact the crafty hoarders instead trick David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) into letting them stash their stuff in The Doug Out at Number 32.

But are the pair about to be outsmarted when Jane’s daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) negotiates a rental charge for The Doug Out!

Will Karl and Jane pay-up?

Unless they want Susan to find out what they are up to!

