Neighbours spoilers: Are Pierce Greyson and Dipi Rebecchi about to CHEAT?

Once again, Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) find themselves alone together in a hotel room at Lassiters on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But are the pair there as just good friends? Or is something more brewing?

Things are definitely not going well between Pierce and his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Chloe is not impressed when she discovers Pierce has been trying to dig up dirt on their former live-in nurse, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Pierce tries to buy his way back into Chloe’s good books with an expensive necklace.

But that just leads to another, very public row down at Lassiters…

Meanwhile, Dipi has been trying to put her guilt over her recent kiss with Pierce aside and get her marriage to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) back on track.

Unfortunately, Shane, who recently checked out of rehab for a drug addiction, still feels that nothing he does is good enough to please Dipi.

After another bust-up between Shane and Dipi, will she seek comfort with Pierce?

Elsewhere, Nicolette is secretly pleased about the marriage troubles between Chloe and Pierce.

Could this be a good time for her to reboot her friendship with Chloe?

Trouble is, she still has to keep visiting friend, Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) on side, who wants to confess all to the police about THAT secret…

