Neighbours spoilers: Does Pierce Greyson see a future with Dipi Rebecchi?

Pierce Greyson is thrown after ex-lover Dipi admits she wants a future with him on Neighbours. But does Pierce feel the same way?

Now that the marriage of Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) and Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) is over, does this mean the coast is clear for Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) to get her man on Neighbours? (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Dipi has confessed to ex-lover Pierce that she can still see a future for them, despite their recent affair dividing Ramsay Street!

But Dipi is left devastated when Pierce reveals he is still in love with Chloe despite the break-up of their marriage…

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is still waiting to find out if David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) are going to accept her offer to have a baby for them.

Nicolette offers the couple access to her medical records to give the fellas peace of mind about her health.

But as Nicolette continues to push the pair, her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is worried about what Nicolette is getting into.

However, when Jane openly voices her concerns, Nicolette is not happy and delivers Jane a painful ultimatum…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) continues to support her mum Dipi after the fallout from her affair with Pierce.

But Yashvi’s boyfriend, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is confused as to why Yashvi isn’t being as equally supportive of her dad, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) during such a difficult time.

Just what is Yashvi’s problem with Shane?

