Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson confronts Hendrix over THAT kiss!

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) is NOT impressed after her future teenage stepson Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) kisses her on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe decides to come clean with fiancé Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) before the facts get twisted. Both are alarmed at the thought Hendrix has romantic feelings for Chloe, which would explain his recent bad boy behaviour and negative reaction to their wedding plans.

However, when Pierce and Chloe confront Hendrix about the kiss, things don’t quite go as planned… with Hendrix doing a runner!

Is the already troubled relationship between Pierce and Hendrix ruined once and for all?

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is determined to stay away from the fight club. But after a past opponent threatens that something horrible will happen to Ned’s family if he doesn’t fight, it looks like Ned may be forced back into the ring.

But not if Ned’s ex-girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) has anything to do with it. Worried that Ned is going to fall back into fighting again, Yashvi takes matters into her own hands. But is she putting herself in danger?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) becomes concerned after noticing the closeness between Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) and his pregnant ex, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

Her worry deepens when Susan accidentally discovers the secret photo album Finn has been holding onto.

Should Susan alert Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) that her boyfriend Finn may now have eyes for Bea’s sister Elly too?

