Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson’s ex Lisa arrives!

Could there be trouble in store when Pierce's ex, Lisa arrives in Ramsay Street on Neighbours. How will she react to the news about naughty Hendrix?

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) has set in motion an awkward family reunion between hubby Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and his ex, Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe contacted Lisa in Sydney after yet another bout of bad behaviour from Pierce and Lisa’s teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland).

However, Pierce is now worried what Lisa’s arrival in Erinsborough will mean for his own rocky relationship with Hendrix. When Lisa finds out what’s been going on, and the fact Hendrix is living over the road with the Kennedy family and NOT with Pierce and Chloe, will she demand he pack his bags and return to live with her in Sydney?

Or does Lisa have another, unexpected plan up her sleeve?

Meanwhile, it’s Paul Robinson’s (Stefan Dennis) birthday.

Paul’s wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) insists on throwing a family brunch, despite Paul not wanting a fuss.

However, the celebrations take a spooky turn when Paul receives an unexpected birthday present from his killer son Robert (Adam Hunter) in prison…

