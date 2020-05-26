Neighbours spoilers: Pierce Greyson and Naomi Canning’s SECRET past!

Naomi Canning can't seem to take her eyes off hunky married businessman Pierce Grayson on Neighbours! Will Pierce's wife Chloe find out about their secret past?

Naomi Canning (played by Morgana O’Reilly) has only been back in Erinsborough for five minutes. But could it be naughty Naomi already has her eye on a married man on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While checking out the new rooftop pool at Lassiters, Naomi clocks eyes on one of the hotel’s bosses, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and it turns out the pair know each other! But how?

Naomi confides in nephew, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) that Pierce pursued her back in the day and wanted them to date.

Naomi rejected Pierce’s advances at the time. But she has always been left wondering, what if?

However, it looks like things are about to get too close for comfort…

After landing a job as temporary Events Manager at Lassiters, Naomi is SHOCKED to discover that her new boss, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is married to Pierce.

Uh-oh, this working arrangement could get awkward!

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is in mixed emotions as the day of her 18th birthday party arrives.

The teenager hasn’t heard a word from her estranged dad, Grant in ages. However, Mackenzie’s family on Ramsay Street are determined to make sure she has a great time at her party down at The 82.

But a BIG surprise is about to arrive in the shape of Mackenzie’s schoolmate, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) who has a huge romantic gesture planned!

Elsewhere, the party is an eye-opener for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) who begins to realise just how different she is from boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

While Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is still plucking up the courage to come clean to his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi’s (Olivia Junkeer) family that he has QUIT his job at Lassiters.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5