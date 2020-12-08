Neighbours spoilers: What is Pierce Greyson’s SURPRISE news?

Not only are Chloe and Pierce Greyson set to get divorced on Neighbours. But now Pierce has decided to leave Erinsborough as well!

Chloe Brennan’s (played by April Rose Pengilly) marriage to Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) is set to end in divorce after his affair with Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) on Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But there’s another surprise in store on today’s episode of the Aussie soap, when businessman Pierce reveals he is leaving Erinsborough and returning to live in Sydney!

This is bad news for Pierce’s son, Hendrix (Benny Turland) since Pierce expects the teenager to move back to Sydney with him.

Hendrix is already angry with his dad over the affair. Will this development drive another wedge between them. Or could Chloe have an unexpected solution to the problem?

Meanwhile, Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher) is in hospital after the shock accident outside The Waterhole.

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) wanted Nathan gone from Erinsborough. But she certainly wasn’t expecting THAT to happen!

And now it looks like a worried Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) will be drawn back to injured Nathan, ruining Sheila’s attempts to play Cupid between her grandson, Levi (Richie Morris) and Bea.

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, there’s hope for Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) when he hears love rival, Pierce is leaving Melbourne.

Could this mean a chance for him and wife, Dipi to get their marriage back on track?

Or is Dipi still harbouring secret fantasies about a future with ex-lover Pierce that she will never have?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5