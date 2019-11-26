Neighbours spoilers: Prue Wallace BLACKMAILS Terese Willis!

After catching Terese Willis drinking on Neighbours, crafty Prue Wallace convinces Terese to support her decision to take Harlow back to London...

After catching Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) having a secret late-night drink, crafty Prudence Wallace (guest star Denise Van Outen) wastes no time taking advantage of the situation on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Prue makes it very clear that it is in Terese’s best interests to support Prue’s decision to take her daughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) back to London.

So Terese’s husband Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) feels betrayed when Terese doesn’t side with him over keeping his granddaughter Harlow in Erinsborough.

With her mind made up, Harlow decides she now has the chance to truly reconnect with her mum and agrees to leave! But is Harlow making a BIG mistake? After taking another mystery phonecall from The Order, it seems Prue has sinister intentions for Harlow…

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Kyle Canning’s (Chris Milligan) obsession with winning the legal action against Lassiters over the sex tape scandal continues to drive a wedge between him and girlfriend Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond).

And when Kyle hears that Amy’s dad Paul has attempted to bribe legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) to drop the case, he goes on the warpath, leaving Amy wondering if she will soon have to choose a side – her boyfriend Kyle? Or her dad Paul?

