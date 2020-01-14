Neighbours spoilers: WHAT has happened to Prue Wallace?

Harlow hasn't heard from her mum Prue since she fled back to the UK on Neighbours. Should she be worried about her missing mum?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) has settled into life in Ramsay Street since all that dodgy business with her mum Prue Wallace on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Prue was trying to con Harlow into moving back to the UK with her and joining weirdie cult, The Restoration Order. And when Harlow discovered her mum’s betrayal, they parted ways and the teenager stayed on with her granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) in Erinsborough.

However, as Prue continues to ignore Harlow’s e-mails, she can’t help but begin to worry whether everything is OK with her flighty mum.

Harlow turns to neighbour Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) for advice, since he was briefly romantically involved with Prue before she fled. But he hasn’t heard from her either.

Should Harlow start to worry something is wrong?

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is on the warpath after accidentally overhearing parents Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop) discuss the reasons why Pierce was absent from his life for so many years.

Hendrix shares his woes with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) but it seems the rift between Hendrix and his family is now wider than ever…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5