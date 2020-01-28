Neighbours spoilers: Rebekah Elmaloglou’s real-life son guest stars!

Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou (aka Terese) is joined by her real-life son Kai Baker who guest stars as a boy with a SHOCK secret!

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney), David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are all reeling after a gun went off at Buddy Club on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The fellas soon discover the gun belongs to one of the Buddy Club kids, Caden Hutchins (played by Kai Baker, the real-life son of Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou) who reveals he found the gun in his sister’s car.

Could this disaster see Buddy Club shut down?

Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) receives another threatening message from Zenin (Axle Whitehead), who is still putting the squeeze on Ned over the illegal underground fight club.

Ned realises his girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is in very real danger from Zenin and his thugs!

Can Ned save the day before it’s too late?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) decides to focus on Psychology as a career path.

She’s pleased former teacher Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) has agreed to tutor her in some extra subjects.

But when Harlow starts to make connections between her own killer dad Robert Robinson, currently in prison, and Finn’s own past psychopathic behaviour, will it all prove too much of a trigger for Finn?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5