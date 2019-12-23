Neighbours spoilers: Robert Robinson returns to Erinsborough!

Paul Robinson has reluctantly agreed to move his son Robert to a prison closer to Erinsborough on Neighbours. But has Paul made a BIG mistake?

Has Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) made a deal with the devil on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The hotel boss will do anything to save his son David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who is in desperate need of a kidney donor. But the last person Paul expected to be able to help is his dangerous son Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter).

Under police escort, Robert is moved from the maximum security prison to Erinsborough Hospital ahead of the kidney transplant.

As David, his twin brother Leo (Tim Kano) and their sister Amy Williams (Zoe Cramond) have an awkward first meeting with their half-brother, is Paul starting to have second thoughts about the deal he has made with Robert in exchange for his kidney?

Meanwhile, Amy has other dramas to deal with on the homefront following the unexpected arrival of her teenage son Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) on the doorstep of Number 26.

Why has Jimmy run away from home in New York? Is the teenager up to no good? Amy is in for a SHOCK when Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) reckons he knows what kind of trouble Jimmy has got himself involved in…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, could there FINALLY be hope for Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and his ex-girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) after Yashvi’s uncle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) admits he’s been playing Cupid between the ex-es.

Trouble is, Yashvi’s certain she doesn’t still have feelings for Ned. Or is she just kidding herself?

