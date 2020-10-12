Neighbours spoilers: Romance for Toadie Rebecchi and Rose Walker?

Could it be that legal eagle Toadie Rebecchi is ready to take a chance on romance with Rose on Neighbours? The signs are looking good!

Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) is putting his career and reputation on the line by helping Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) with her divorce settlement on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Legal eagle, Toadie doesn’t want to see Rose accept a low settlement when he knows her businessman husband, James Solomon has hidden financial assets.

Rose appreciates the risk Toadie is taking by helping her and offers to cook him dinner as a thank-you.

Toadie happily accepts and neighbour, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) can’t help but wonder if this means there is romance in store for Toadie and Rose!

Toadie is not so sure. But could Susan be right?

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) joins David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his hubby, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) for a drinking session at Number 32.

Nicolette is secretly pleased when a drunk Aaron lets slip that his sister, Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) still wants to be friends despite the fallout between Nicolette and Chloe’s husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards).

Not wanting to miss her opportunity to start over with Chloe, can Nicolette, who has just applied for a room in a share house in the nearby suburb of Anson’s Corner, find a way to stay living on Ramsay Street?

