Neighbours spoilers: Romance for Toadie Rebecchi and Dee Bliss

It's been a 17 year wait but it looks like Toadie and his first wife Dee are FINALLY ready for another chance at love on Neighbours!

It has taken Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) a long time to feel like he’s not betraying the memory of his late wife, Sonya, by getting back together with his first wife, Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The passion is heating up between Toadie and Dee.

But even though they can’t keep their hands off each other, both of them feel awkward about taking the relationship to the next level… and into the bedroom!

When the couple have a heart-to-heart and lay their feelings on the line, will they finally give into passion?

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is worried about the huge differences between her and boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

At the 18th birthday party of their school friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), it became obvious that Hendrix is a live-wire party animal while Harlow prefers a quieter time.

Worried that they are total opposites and this will mean the end of their relationship, Harlow decides to show Hendrix she’s got a wild side too.

But WHAT does Harlow have planned?

Elsewhere, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is still worried he’s done the wrong thing by contacting Mackenzie’s estranged dad, Grant.

However, events take an unexpected turn when Shane makes a surprise discovery about Grant, who has requested Shane visit him.

How will Mackenzie react if she discovers Shane has tracked down Grant again?

