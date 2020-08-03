Neighbours spoilers: WHAT is Roxy and Ned Willis’s saucy secret?

Roxy Willis has a SECRET plan to put a smile on boyfriend Kyle's face on Neighbours and it involves her cousin Ned. What is Roxy up to?

Things are rather tense at the Canning house at the moment. So Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is on a mission to put a smile back on the face of her troubled boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So, Roxy has a request for her artist cousin, Ned Willis (Ben Hall).

She wants him to take some SEXY photographs of her, which will cheer up Kyle.

However, things don’t go quite as planned when family relative, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) accidentally walks in on the photoshoot at Number 22 and sees a bit more of Roxy than he was expecting!

Meanwhile, over at Number 26, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) realises her grandson, Levi (Richie Morris) won’t be forgiving her anytime soon.

Levi is still bitter that Sheila covered-up the attack on Levi, that happened when he was a child, because she was trying to protect her criminal grandson, Kyle.

Things become increasingly awkward when Sheila finds policeman Levi with his bags packed.

He is moving out of the Canning house! But where will he go?

Elsewhere at Erinsborough High School, student Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) has his classmates sorting through the school’s rubbish in order to demonstrate how poorly they handle their own waste.

But as Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) get stuck-in, they discover a SECRET stash of drugs taped to the inside of a rubbish bin!

Someone is dealing drugs at Erinsborough High!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5