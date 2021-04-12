Neighbours spoilers: Will Roxy Willis find out WHO attacked her?

Roxy Willis gets closer to discovering WHO attacked her when she has a run-in with bad boy Holden and his gang on Neighbours...

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is on a mission to find out WHO attacked her outside Eden Hills University on Neighbours.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap will she discover the truth?

Roxy has an unexpected run-in with Holden Brice (Toby Derrick) and a couple of his dodgy mates while working at The 82.

Roxy chases after the lads and discovers the gang’s nearby hideout.

Roxy notices the hideout is tagged with graffiti of the familiar ring symbol.

Roxy wastes no time in sharing her suspicions that she is FINALLY on the trail of her attacker.

But if Roxy unmasks bad boy Holden, she will also expose his connection to Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston)…

Meanwhile, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) fears the worst after discovering his older brother Brent has got mixed-up with Holden.

Emmett and Brent’s stay with Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) could be jeopardised if Brent gets himself into any more trouble.

So Emmett takes matters into his own hands and decides to confront Holden!

But is Emmett dicing with DANGER?

Holden is not a dude you want to mess with…

Elsewhere, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is in a spin over Chloe Brennan’s (April Rose Pengilly) feelings for her.

Nicolette knows this is NOT the right time for a relationship, so soon after the death of Chloe’s mum, Fay.

Chloe desperately tries to convince Nicolette that her feelings are genuine.

Will Nicolette be tempted to give into her own feelings for Chloe?

