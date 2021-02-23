Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis makes a BIG mistake!

Roxy Willis is determined to help her boyfriend, Kyle Canning and get the tram back in business on Neighbours. But is she about to make things worse?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is starting to worry about her relationship with Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ever since The 82 was shutdown for a health inspection following the poisoning incident, Kyle has become increasingly distant with Roxy.

Roxy still feels responsible for Kyle losing the business that he started with his late dad, Gary.

After all, she was the one who unknowingly used deathcap mushrooms in the kitchen, which ended up poisoning both Councillor Jacinta Hay (Maurial Spearim) and neighbour, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

Roxy decides to approach Health Officer, Mira Dhaliwal (Ashleyrose Gilham) and argue her case.

But is Roxy about to make the situation worse?

Meanwhile, with Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) sticking around in Erinsborough, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) ask Brent to consider returning to school.

Will he go for the idea?

Elsewhere, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is still angry that his ex-girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) won’t give him another chance.

But when Hendrix confronts Harlow and warns her to stay away from Brent, will he cross a line and ruin any hope he has of getting back together with Harlow?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5