Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis finds out Shane Rebecchi’s secret?

Roxy becomes suspicious after making a dodgy discovery at The Waterhole on Neighbours. Shane then makes a SHOCK confession...

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) is starting to get hooked on illegal drugs. Which is a BIG risk as his daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) is a police constable on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But stressed-out Shane is juggling university study with his barman job at The Waterhole plus family life. So he is relying on his illicity study aid to get him through.

However, is Shane about to get busted?

After co-worker, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) stumbles upon an empty blue star bag (just like the ones used in the drug dealing scandal at Erinsborough High School), she wants to hand it into the police.

Will Shane come clean and REVEAL his secret?

Meanwhile, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) has moved back into Number 26.

But things are far from back to normal between Levi and his gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) after their recent falling out.

Sheila is grateful for the chance to make amends with Levi.

But somehow she is making things worse by tiptoeing around him.

Will the awkward atmosphere drive Levi away again?

Over at Number 22, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is at odds with his teenage granddaughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan).

Eco-warrior, Harlow is putting pressure on Paul to adopt more environmentally responsible policies at Lassiters. But the businessman argues he can’t justify the cost.

However, hoping they can call a truce, Paul has an idea of how he can show Harlow the reality of running a big business like Lassiters.

Will she go for it?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5