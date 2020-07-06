Neighbours spoilers: Will Roxy Willis KISS Levi Canning?

Kissing cousin! Unaware of his Ramsay Street family connection, is Roxy Willis about to kiss her ex Kyle's, cousin Levi, on Neighbours?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) has decided to dive back into the dating game on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roxy is bored of waiting around for her on/off love interest, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) to decide WHEN and IF he is ready to commit to an official relationship with her.

However, is Roxy about to really make a mess of things… by kissing Kyle’s cousin, Levi (Richie Morris)?

Unaware of newcomer Levi’s family connections in Ramsay Street, Roxy hits it off with hunky police officer, Levi after she accidentally spills a drink on him at The Waterhole!

But where will the flirty chemistry between this pair lead?

Meanwhile, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) are on holiday in Tasmania, where they are hoping to get their troubled marriage back on track.

Unfortunately, it’s not long before the subject of Olivia Bell’s tell-all book about Finn Kelly comes up in conversation.

Susan is still furious with Karl for sharing family secrets with his one-time writer girlfriend, Olivia.

As tensions boil over and greviances come flooding out about things that have happened in the past, are things about to get a whole lot worse between the couple?

Back in Erinsborough, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is still puzzled as to why she and husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) have been rejected for an interview about becoming foster parents.

However, Pierce secretly believes his teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland) may have deliberately sabotaged their chances with the agency.

And things get heated between father and son, when Pierce confronts Hendrix with his suspicions…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5