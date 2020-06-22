Neighbours spoilers: WHO does Roxy Willis catch Kyle Canning with?

Roxy Willis is ready to get her man despite Sheila's meddling on Neighbours! But could it be Kyle's out on a date with someone else?

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) has laid his feelings on the line for Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But after all the times Kyle has let her down in the past, Roxy is not entirely convinced she wants to date him!

However, after sleeping on things, Roxy decides it could be now or never for her and Kyle.

So it’s too bad that Kyle’s protective gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) has been meddling to make sure the relationship does NOT happen!

Roxy is determined not to let Sheila scare her off.

But when she heads down to The Waterhole to declare her feelings for Kyle, it looks like she could be in for heartbreak when it appears Kyle is out on a date.

What the heck! Is this romance over before it even starts?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) get ready to meet their first-ever foster child.

But the couple are in for a SHOCK when they discover Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is a troubled teenager.

He’s a lot older than the two-to-five year old foster children they’d requested!

However, seeing how much Emmett needs a home, Aaron and David agree to let him temporarily move into Number 32.

But are they fully prepared for all the drama of life with a teenage boy?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5