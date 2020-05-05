Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis discovers Kyle Canning’s secret

Roxy Willis is secretly heartbroken when she accidentally discovers what Kyle has been up to on Neighbours. Is this definitely the end for them?

As far as Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is concerned, there’s still hope for her and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, little does Roxy know but Kyle has been off getting hot and heavy with Jess, a girl he met at the grief support group he has been attending since the death of his dad, Gary, a couple of months ago.

With Roxy still keen, Kyle knows he has to pluck up the courage and come clean that he slept with Jess.

But it looks like Kyle’s gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) is going to beat him to it and accidentally reveal ALL to Roxy…

Is this definitely the end for Kyle and Roxy?

Meanwhile, things are moving rather fast between new teenage couple, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and her boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Hendrix’s dad, Pierce (Tim Robards) and stepmum Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are thrown when Hendrix asks if Harlow can spend the night at Number 24.

They arrange a parental conference with Harlow’s granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to discuss the issue.

But when Paul immediately gets heavy-handed and forbids the teenagers to spend nights together, Harlow snaps and announces she’s moving out!

And Paul is not getting on any better with his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who is still appalled by Paul’s recent dodgy dealings with Mannix Foster and stolen goods.

But when David gives Paul a SHOCK ultimatum, what will he do?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5