Neighbours spoilers: Will Roxy Willis leave Erinsborough?

Roxy Willis feels terrible after all the trouble she has caused for boyfriend Kyle on Neighbours. In fact her bags are packed and she is ready to leave...

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) is reeling from the news his girlfriend, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is about to get on a flight back to Darwin on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Roxy feels terrible about all the problems she has caused for Kyle and his business.

Kyle’s gran, Sheila (Colette Mann) feels terrible that she may have played a part in Roxy’s departure with her no-nonsense advice.

Sheila rushes to the airport where she intends to talk Roxy into returning to Ramsay Street.

But will Sheila make it in time before Roxy departs back to Darwin?

Meanwhile, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) has some BIG news to share with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan).

Amy is planning to stick around in Erinsborough and wants to open a boutique in Lassiters Complex.

However, Shane’s estranged wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) is not pleased at the news love-rival Amy is putting down roots in Erinsborough.

Still hoping for another chance to save her and Shane’s marriage, WHAT does Dipi do to sabotage Amy’s grand plans?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5