Neighbours spoilers: Has Roxy Willis ruined everything for Kyle Canning?

Things backfire for Roxy Willis after her attempt to help boyfriend, Kyle save his business on Neighbours. Has Roxy managed to wreck her relationship too?

Whoops! Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) has managed to make a mess of things after THAT misunderstanding between her and health inspector, Mira Dhaliwal (Ashleyrose Gilham) last week on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roxy was trying to convince Mira to reverse the council’s decision to shutdown the tram restaurant run by Roxy’s boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).

Roxy is desperate to try and explain the misunderstanding between her and Mira to Kyle.

Unfortunately, Kyle is now focused on even bigger problems that Roxy has accidentally created.

Convinced she has ruined things on every level, Roxy plummets to an all-time low…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is still annoyed with her boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris), for getting his cousin Kyle’s business shutdown because of her poisoning.

Policeman Levi still thinks Kyle should face the consequences for the poisoning incident that put Bea in hospital.

But is Bea’s moody behaviour now in danger of pushing Levi away for good?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are surprised to discover Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) is still spending time with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Paul is doing his best to avoid Melanie, who recently moved back to Erinsborough.

After all, the businessman didn’t treat Melanie particularly well after they hooked-up years ago!

But will Toadie’s ongoing friendship with Melanie force Paul to face-up to his past bad behaviour?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5