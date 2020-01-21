Neighbours spoilers: Will Roxy Willis reveal her secret?

After Roxy's emotional outburst at the BBQ on Neighbours, Shane is nervous she is close to telling his wife Dipi about their SECRET kiss!

The residents of Ramsay Street have been left shocked and confused by Roxy Willis’s (played by Zima Anderson) emotional outburst at the Australia Day BBQ on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roxy’s guilt over her kiss with married man Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) ALMOST caused her to spill the beans to Shane’s wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal).

Luckily it looks like that secret is safe… for now.

However, Roxy’s guilt deepens when an unsuspecting Dipi apologises to her for previously suspecting Roxy had designs on Shane, and invites her out on a spa day to make amends!

How much longer can troubled Roxy keep the truth from Dipi?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) is still unsure what to do about his ex, Lisa Rowsthorn’s (Jane Allsop) SHOCK proposition that she wants another child… and she wants him to be the father!

Pierce’s wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is definitely not happy about the situation. Especially when it starts to look like Pierce wants to accept Lisa’s proposal.

Where does that leave things between Pierce and Chloe?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5