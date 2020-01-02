Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis’s secret is REVEALED!

Uh-oh, Roxy Willis is rumbled on Neighbours when her family discover she could have donated her kidney to dying David Tanaka...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is finally on the mend after receiving a life-saving kidney donation from his half-brother Robert Robinson (Adam Hunter) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is still hiding a BIG secret from everyone: she could have donated a kidney to save dying David’s life but she lied that she WASN’T a match!

So far, only Roxy’s work colleague Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) knows the truth.

But that’s all about to change when David checks his medical records and discovers Roxy could have been a donor! How will Roxy defend her actions?

Meanwhile, Robert is back behind bars after his good deed. But his teenage daughter Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) remains convinced he’s not all bad.

However, grandad Paul (Stefan Dennis) disagrees and doesn’t think criminal Robert will ever change. But will Paul’s efforts to protect Harlow from Robert start to drive a wedge between them?

