Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis KISSES Shane Rebecchi!

Uh-oh, it looks like there could be BIG trouble in store on Neighbours when Roxy Willis misreads the signals and kisses married man, Shane!

A fun friendship has developed between co-workers Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In fact, it’s so much fun that folk including Shane’s wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) and Sheila Canning (Colette Mann), boss at The Waterhole, are worried this could be more than a “just good friends” kind of thing.

However, so far Roxy and Shane HAVE behaved themselves around each other.

Unfortunately, while working a shift together at the pub, Roxy misreads the signals between her and Shane and makes a move she may quickly regret…

Back in Ramsay Street, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her husband Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) are both reeling from the bombshell dropped by Pierce’s ex, Lisa Rowsthorn (Jane Allsop).

While Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turlands) reels from his mum’s hidden agenda, Chloe starts to worry that Pierce might seriously be considering Lisa’s SHOCK proposition!

Meanwhile, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is still keen for her older sister Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) to move back into the Kennedy house.

But for how much longer can Elly throw Bea off the scent and keep her feelings for Bea’s boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) a secret?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5