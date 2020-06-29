Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Russell Brand visiting Erinsborough?

Toadie can't believe his eyes when he bumps into Russell Brand at Harold's Cafe on Neighbours! What is the British comedian doing in town?

You never quite know WHO you are going to bump into at Harold’s Cafe on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) can’t believe his eyes when he meets Russell Brand!

The comedian/writer/activist is in Erinsborough to visit the Writers Festival happening at Lassiters.

Even though their encounter is short and sweet, Russell gives Toadie some much needed life advice!

And the local legal eagle is going to need plenty of cheering-up when his young son, Hugo goes missing…

During the chaos of a lockdown at the prison, scheming Andrea Somers (Madeleine West) has managed to switch places with her identical twin sister, Dee Biss and escape!

While Dee and her mum, Heather Schilling (Kerry Armstrong) try to convince prison guards of what has happened, Andrea heads to Ramsay Street.

Disguised as Dee, the desperate mum is determined to finally be reunited with her son, Hugo…

Meanwhile, the past has come back to haunt the Kennedy family, with the publication of Olivia Bell’s tell-all book about murderous Finn Kelly.

While the rest of the family have distanced themselves from the book, Elly Conway’s (Jodi Anasta) curiosity gets the better of her.

If people are going to be gossiping about the book, Elly wants to know what Olivia has written about them all.

But is she ready to stir up some painful memories of the man that she and younger sister, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) BOTH fell in love with?

Elsewhere, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is thrilled to finally have his driving licence back again, after the unfortunate accident involving neighbour, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) last year.

Kyle heads out to test drive a new car with Bea.

But the pair get pulled over by the police!

Uh-oh.

What has Kyle done wrong? Will he lose his driving licence again?

OR are things not quite what they seem?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5