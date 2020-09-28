Neighbours spoilers: Scarlett Brady BLACKMAILS Ned Willis!

Argh... stalker Scarlett Brady is back on Neighbours! Ned faces a dilemma when Scarlett reveals her unexpected demands. What will Ned do?

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) finds himself face-to-face with his mystery admirer… and it is none other than Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne) who stalked him last year on Neighbours! (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ned never thought he would see stalker Scarlett again, who was arrested by the police after she stabbed Ned last Halloween.

Ned reels from the revelation that Scarlett has been his mystery admirer on subscription service, Fandangle all along.

But WHAT is Scarlett doing back? She has an unexpected request for Ned and attempts to blackmail him into doing it!

Will Ned make a deal with the devil? And how much longer can he hide the truth about Scarlett from his police constable girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer)?

Back in Erinsborough, policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is still waiting to hear if he can keep his job after the truth came out about his epilepsy.

To try and distract Levi from his troubles, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) reaches out to him, throwing him into an action-packed Krav Maga self-defence workout.

But after their fun time together, Levi starts to see Bea in a whole new light.

Could it be, after wanting out of their fake romance, Levi actually now has REAL feelings for Bea?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5