Neighbours spoilers: Will Scarlett Brady FINALLY be brought to justice?

Is the nightmare finally over for Ned Willis when stalker Scarlett Brady is arrested on Neighbours after the SHOCK wedding day acid attack!

It is the aftermath of the SHOCK events at the fake wedding of Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) and his girlfriend, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan-Browne) has been rushed to hospital with horrific acid burns after her dramatic attempt to sabotage the wedding.

But somehow, stalker Scarlett still manages to prove as troublesome as ever as she refuses to co-operate with questioning by Detective Bill Graves (Robert Grubb).

Determined to see Scarlett brought to justice after her attempt to frame him for murder, can Ned find a way to trick her into confessing to her crimes?

Meanwhile, despite their recent marriage troubles, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) starts to see her husband, Pierce Greyson (now played by Don Hany) in a new light after he races off to see if neighbour, Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is OK after all the wedding day drama.

Unaware of what is really going on between the pair, Chloe just sees Pierce being a good friend to Dipi.

But little does she know, later that evening Pierce and Dipi meet in his office for another passionate get-together.

Having locked the door and pulled the blinds, the love cheats think their secret is safe.

However, SOMEONE has accidentally stumbled upon the scene and now knows Pierce and Dipi’s dirty little secret!

But WHO?

