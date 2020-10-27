Neighbours spoilers: Scarlett Brady plots REVENGE on Bea Nilsson!

Scarlett Brady is still alive on Neighbours! And it looks like the stalker is already targeting a new victim... unsuspecting Bea!

Things are not looking good for Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) now he has made a SHOCK confession to the police on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Little does Ned know, but his stalker, Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne) is very much STILL ALIVE!

After hiding out at The Hive, Scarlett is not impressed when she discovers Ned is already out on bail, as the police continue their investigation into her disappearance and possible “murder”.

Scarlett eavesdrops on a conversation between policeman Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and garage mechanic, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson).

When Scarlett overhears Bea ridiculing her, she’s not happy.

Her anger shifts focus and she decides to teach Bea a lesson..

WHAT does scheming Scarlett have planned for unsuspecting Bea?

Meanwhile, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) wants to try and make things right after not being around to support his daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) when her boyfriend, Ned, was arrested.

Shane is at the police station when he stumbles upon Scarlett’s journal.

Convinced the journal could provide a real insight into Scarlett’s mind and possibly help clear Ned’s name, will Shane resort to stealing police evidence?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) seems rather pleased with himself.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) becomes convinced the lad is up to no good.

Could it be that naughty Hendrix was the culprit who stole Paul’s portrait from Ned’s recent art exhibition?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5