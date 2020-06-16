Neighbours spoilers: What SECRET does Karl Kennedy discover?

Karl Kennedy visits Heather behind bars again on Neighbours. But the doctor is in for a surprise when Heather makes a startling confession...

Could it be that Heather Schilling (played by Kerry Armstrong) is rather smitten with Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Heather calls on Karl to visit her in prison again.

Is it a medical matter she wants to discuss. Or something else?

Karl is set to be left reeling when Heather makes a SHOCK confession!

Meanwhile, in the outside world, things are not good between Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and Dee Bliss (Madeleine West).

The couple have fallen out over Toadie’s dislike of Dee’s mum, Heather, because of all the terrible things Heather did while posing as the Rebecchi family nanny.

When Toadie and Dee do finally talk, they agree they still love each other.

Trouble is, Dee’s connection to Heather will always be an obstacle between them.

Will Dee’s loyalty to her mum mean it’s the end of the road for her and Toadie?

Down at Lassiters, things are rather awkward between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), her husband, Piece Greyson (Tim Robards) and their co-worker, Naomi Canning (Morgana O’Reilly) after their FAILED threesome!

However, with a major Pride event to organise, hotel boss Pierce insists they focus on work rather than the fallout from naughty Naomi’s SEXY proposal.

But can they all carry on working together as if nothing has happened?

PLUS, the exciting headline act for Pride arrives in Erinsborough.

But WHO is it?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5