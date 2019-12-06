Neighbours spoilers: SEXY strippers for Chloe Brennan’s hen party!

Chloe Brennan's hen party is at risk of becoming a snoozefest on Neighbours... until a couple of rather raunchy guests arrive to liven things up!

Despite the rift between Pierce Greyson (played by Tim Robards) and his teenage son Hendrix (Benny Turland) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Pierce and his fiancee Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) are ready to celebrate with last-minute hen and buck nights.

Chloe decides to have a “classy soiree” for her gal pals down at The Waterhole. But the night is in danger of becoming a total snoozefest until two unexpected guests, Diamond La Rue (Jordyn Bartolo) and Hugh Hammer (Ivan Krslovic) arrive to truly get the party started!

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) tries to encourage Hendrix to attend his dad’s buck party and make peace following their fallout when Hendrix tried to kiss future mum-in-law, Chloe.

However, Hendrix intends to steer clear of Pierce’s celebrations. In fact, the teenager intends to be far from Erinsborough and leaves a goodbye note…

Elsewhere, Finn Kelly is shocked to discover disgraced student Dean Mahoney (Henry Strand) is the mystery person who has been following Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

Dean caused a whole lot of trouble for Elly when he blackmailed his pregnant teacher over the true identity of the baby’s father. But what is Dean doing lurking about Lassiters? Is he back to cause more trouble?

