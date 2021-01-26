Neighbours spoilers: Shane Rebecchi and Amy Greenwood get passionate!

Shane Rebecchi reckons Dipi has finally given-up on their marriage and decides to pursue things with Amy on Neighbours. However, Dipi has had a change of heart...

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) has been putting on a brave face after discovering her husband, Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is ready to move on and pursue a romance with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Dipi and Shane’s daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) reckons their marriage is still worth fighting for.

Unable to ignore her true feelings for Shane, Dipi finally plucks-up the courage to go in search of Shane at The Hive, where he has been working with Amy on her redesigns for the staff uniforms at Lassiters.

Unfortunately, Dipi’s timing couldn’t be worse, as things start to heat-up between Shane and Amy…

Uh-oh!

Meanwhile, the pressure keeps mounting on Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) after betting and losing No.24 to Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) in a game of blackjack.

But is he about to get a helping hand from someone unexpected?

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) discovers what’s been going on with Hendrix.

Since she is now becoming buddies with Kane, could there be a way for Nicolette to help Hendrix get the bad boy off his back?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, what is going on between Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge).

The pair have been getting closer, and Mackenzie is convinced they shared “a moment” over Christmas.

Is Mackenzie right? Or is she just setting herself up for heartbreak?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5