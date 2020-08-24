Neighbours spoilers: Shane Rebecchi ATTACKS Roxy Willis!

Things take a shock turn on Neighbours when Roxy confronts Shane again about his drug addiction. Has Shane gone too far this time?

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) is still reeling from catching her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) in a BIG lie on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shane lied he was late for a special anniversary dinner with Dipi because he was stuck at the library with his university studies.

But little does Shane know, a suspicious Dipi tracked his phone and followed him to the location where he was secretly buying drugs!

While Dipi waits for the right moment to confront Shane about what he’s been up to, she breaks down in tears as she shares her woes with friend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) down at Harold’s Cafe.

But Dipi’s meltdown is witnessed by Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

Since Roxy is the only other person who knows about Shane’s secret drugs habit, she feels guilty and frustrated about how his behaviour is effecting his loved ones.

Determined to make Shane face-up to his addiction, Roxy angrily confronts Shane at the Rebecchi house.

But when Roxy tries to dispose of Shane’s latest bag of drugs, he reacts badly… very badly!

Has Shane finally gone too far?

Meanwhile, since things didn’t work out between Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his first wife, Dee Bliss, Toadie has decided to get back in the dating game.

The local legal eagle is undecided which of his many admirers to ask out.

So Toadie reluctantly seeks advice from doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).

However, Toadie quickly regrets his decision when eager Karl appoints himself the “love doctor” and gatecrashes one of Toadie’s dates.

Awkward!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5