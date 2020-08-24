Neighbours spoilers: Will Shane Rebecchi confess his drug addiction?

Dipi finally confronts husband Shane about his recent shifty behaviour and lies on Neighbours. Will he admit the truth about his drug addiction?

Things continue to fall apart for Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) after his threatening behaviour towards Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roxy’s boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is on the warpath after catching Shane menacing Roxy at the Rebecchi house, when she tried to dispose of his latest bag of illegal drugs.

Dipi (Sharon Johal) is shocked by the allegations about her husband, Shane’s behaviour.

But when she tries to find out more from Roxy herself, Dipi hits a dead end. Despite Shane’s terrible treatment of her, Roxy remains loyal and doesn’t expose the details of his drugs habit.

At her wit’s end, Dipi finally confronts Shane about his recent behaviour and lies.

Will he come clean about what’s been going on. Or will Shane just spin more lies to cover his tracks?

Elsewhere, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) has the opportunity to spend a fun day with foster child, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) while David’s husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is working.

However, David’s idea of a good time is VERY different from Emmett’s!

But just when it looks like they have found an activity they both agree on, David answers a phone call which could ruin everything…

