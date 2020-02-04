Neighbours spoilers: Can Shane Rebecchi and Dipi save their marriage?

In the aftermath of THAT kiss, is there any way back for Shane and Dipi on Neighbours? Well, it is Valentine's Day, so let's hope so!

It may be Valentine’s Day but it doesn’t look like love is in the air in Ramsay Street on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) is still reeling from the discovery his wife Dipi kissed their neighbour Gary Canning (Damien Richardson) in the hottub at Number 26!

But then again, Shane did recently have a quick kiss with co-worker Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) at The Waterhole. So doesn’t that now make the couple even?

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Shane is determined to get his marriage back on track and plans a romantic surprise for Dipi.

Unfortunately, little does he know but neighbour Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has had the exact same idea for the very same location. Will things go terribly wrong?

Meanwhile, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) is not happy with girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) for tracking down his estranged dad, Trent (Peter Houghton).

But there’s a double blow in the discovery of a secret from Trent’s past that leaves Finn devastated…

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is still in denial about her online lover, “Richard” being dodgy and stealing her money.

Determined to get to the bottom of what’s going on, Dipi turns detective and searches for “Richard” on the internet, only to make a SHOCK discovery…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5