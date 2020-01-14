Neighbours spoilers: Will Shane Rebecchi CONFESS to wife Dipi?

Married man Shane has been left with a guilty conscience after THAT kiss with co-worker Roxy on Neighbours. Will he confess all to wife Dipi?

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) has already had her suspicions about the close friendship between her husband Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) and his pub co-worker Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

And now it seems Dipi was right to worry after Roxy kissed Shane while they were having a heart-to-heart at The Waterhole!

Unfortunately, Roxy totally misread the signals between them. So now Shane feels super-guilty about what has happened and wants to confess ALL to Dipi…

Aware of her past track record on Ramsay Street, Roxy pleads with Shane not to reveal what happened. So what will Shane do?

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have done all they can to make new mum Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) feel at home at Number 32.

But are the two wannabe dads about to overstep the mark with Elly and her newborn baby daughter, Aster?

After bumping into her sister Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and her boyfriend Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) while out and about, Elly just wants to go home and spend some quality time with Aster.

But she’s in for a SHOCK when she returns home and baby Aster is nowhere to be seen…

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5