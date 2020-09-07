Neighbours spoilers: Will Shane Rebecchi face drugs charges?

Yashvi is crushed when she has to take her own dad, Shane in for police questioning on Neighbours! Will Shane get charged for drugs possession?

The fallout from Shane Rebecchi’s (played by Nicholas Coghlan) SHOCK confession continues on today’s episode of Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shane’s police constable daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) reels from the revelation her dad is a drug addict.

But to make matters worse, Yashvi must do things by the book and take Shane to the police station for formal questioning.

Shane reveals his drug dealer is River Hanlon (Andrew Coshan).

Yashvi is determined to crack the case and arrest River, even if it means getting on the wrong side of her boss, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright)…

Meanwhile, Shane’s wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) struggles to work out how she feels about the big secret he kept from her and all of his recent lies.

Can Dipi bring herself to forgive Shane? Or could the couple be heading for a break-up?

Also, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is feeling overwhelmed and betrayed.

Life was finally coming together for the teenager when she moved in with the Rebecchi family.

But now she’s not sure where to turn after being badly let down by father figure, Shane as well as her boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar).

