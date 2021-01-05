Neighbours spoilers: Is Shane Rebecchi FLIRTING with another woman?

Dipi Rebecchi starts making plans to reunite her family at Christmas on Neighbours. But has another woman already caught Shane's eyes?

Dipi Rebecchi (played by Sharon Johal) is still at odds with her husband, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) after her recent affair with married man, Pierce Greyson on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listngs).

However, with Christmas approaching (UK viewers are still a few weeks behind the latest episodes of Neighbours showing Down Under), Dipi has an idea to unite the entire Rebecchi family for a Christmas celebration, including youngest daughter, Kirsha.

Family friend, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is intrigued by the plan and wonders if this might lead to a reconciliation between Dipi and Shane.

But has Dipi left it a bit late for that?

When Dipi pops into The Waterhole to visit Shane at work, she catches him flirting with an attractive woman at the bar!

WHO has caught Shane’s eye?

Meanwhile, there’s an emergency at Lassiters after hotel boss, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is found collapsed in the laundry room after getting accidentally locked-in by new hotel employee, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

Terese is rushed to hospital. Will she be OK?

There’s no love lost between Terese’s husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Hendrix.

So will Hendrix find himself out of a job when Paul finds out what happened?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is worried she may have wrecked her chances of landing the tender to redesign the staff uniforms at Lassiters after THAT business meeting with boss, Paul.

Amy knows she overstepped the mark.

But WHAT can she do to get back in Paul’s good books?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5