Neighbours spoilers: Fight! Shane Rebecchi and Pierce Greyson face-off!

In this special International Men's Day episode of Neighbours, a fight breaks-out between love rivals, Shane Rebecchi and Pierce Greyson...

This episode of Neighbours (1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) was first shown in Australia last month for International Men’s Day and features an all-male cast.

Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) is alarmed when he discovers his troublesome teenage son, Hendrix (Benny Turland) has stolen his car and driven-off to a campsite to party with some lads from school.

Despite the current bad blood between their families, Pierce convinces Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and David’s husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) to help him out.

But little does Pierce know but Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) is also on his way to the campsite to find his son, Jay (Dhruv Malge).

So when the two men come face-to-face, weeks of tension boils over into a full-on brawl…

Meanwhile, Hendrix is not impressed when his classmate, Ollie Sudekis (Ellmir Asipi) starts boasting about “the ladder” – an app that guys at Erinsborough High School are using to rank their favourite female classmates.

Ollie shows so much disrespect for the girls that Hendrix takes a stand.

But why is classmate, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) so reluctant to stand with him.

Is Richie hiding a secret about “the ladder”?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:00pm/5:30pm on Channel 5