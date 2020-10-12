Shane Rebecchi wants to make things right between him, Dipi, Chloe and Pierce on Neighbours. But WHAT exactly does he have in mind?

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) is still trying to get back into the good books of his wife, Dipi (Sharon Johal) after all the BIG family fallout he caused with his recent drug addiction on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So when Shane notices things are still tense between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), he worries he is responsible.

After all, there was that awkward showdown between Shane and Pierce at the cookery class at Harold’s Cafe.

However, while Shane attempts to fix things between Chloe and Pierce with an unexpected surprise, he remains unaware of the growing attraction between Dipi and Pierce…

Awkward!

Meanwhile, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) has been left reeling from the revelation that James Solomon (Bert La Bonte) is still in love with his estranged wife, Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) and wants her back!

Toadie is conflicted over whether to help Rose and James reunite, since he was just starting to fall for Rose himself.

Does Rose feel the same about James? Is this the end of what could have been for Toadie and Rose?

Elsewhere, crafty Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) go to extreme measures to protect their stash of multi-buy goods.

But is their secret plan about to come crashing down on an unfortunate David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and his husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) at Number 32?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5