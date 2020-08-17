Neighbours spoilers: Shane Rebecchi SNAPS at Roxy Willis!

When Shane accidentally catches Roxy snooping through his bag for drugs... he SNAPS! Roxy is left reeling from Shane's angry outburst on Neighbours...

Shane Rebecchi (played by Nicholas Coghlan) is fighting a losing battle with his drug addiction on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After another busy shift at The Waterhole, the barman has turned to his dealer for another secret fix…

But in today’s episode of the Aussie soap, co-worker, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) starts to wonder why Shane is avoiding her.

After all, she has been doing her best to help him beat his addiction.

Suspicious about Shane’s shifty behaviour, Roxy takes the opportunity to snoop through his bag while she is at the Rebecchi house.

Unfortunately, Shane catches her snooping… and snaps!

Roxy is left reeling as angry Shane takes all his anger and frustration out on her…

Meanwhile, Bea Nilsson’s (Bonnie Anderson) hopes of a new romance with hunky neighbour, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are dashed when she discovers the policeman doesn’t think of garage mechanic, Bea in that way.

Embarassed about all her previous flirting, will this latest set-back put Bea off men for good?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) was stopped in her tracks when headmistress, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) disapproved of her plans for an environmental protest at Lassiters.

But the teenage eco-warrior soon gets her groove back when friend, Roxy points out there is nothing really stopping Mackenzie from exercising her right to speak freely.

Does this mean the protest is back ON?!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5