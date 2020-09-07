Neighbours spoilers: Will Shane Rebecchi’s addiction wreck his marriage?

Shane and Dipi's wedding anniversary celebration ends in disaster after a SHOCK secret is revealed on Neighbours! Will their marriage survive?

As Shane (played by Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi’s (Sharon Johal) surprise wedding anniversary dinner gets underway down at Harold’s Cafe on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), the timing couldn’t be worse…

Dipi remains blissfully unaware that her husband is battling withdrawal symptoms from his secret drug addiction.

But family friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), who has just discovered the terrible truth from her boyfriend, Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) can’t bring herself to lie to Dipi.

Alerted by Mackenzie, a suddenly suspicious Dipi demands to know what’s been going on while Shane disappeared off on a break from Ramsay Street…

Will Shane finally come clean about his addiction?

Is Dipi prepared to hear the devastating news?

And will Shane and Dipi’s 20-year marriage survive?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie reels from another SHOCK discovery of her own when she finds out it was Richie who gave Shane his first taste of drugs!

Is another Ramsay Street romance about to bite the dust?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5