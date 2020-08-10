Neighbours spoilers: What is Shane Rebecchi’s SECRET?

New cop-on-the-block, Yashvi has cracked the drugs investigation on Neighbours. Or has she? Is someone close to home hiding a BIG secret?

Yashvi Rebecchi (played by Olivia Junkeer) has only recently completed her police training. So she is thrilled she managed to help crack the drugs investigation on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So that’s the end of that, right?

Little does she know, but her stressed-out dad, Shane (Nicholas Coghlan) is hiding a huge secret that could see the police come knocking at the door if it gets out!

WHAT has Shane been up to?

Meanwhile, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has locked herself in her office in the middle of a panic attack at Erinsborough High School.

But once the Principal recovers, she discovers new relief teacher, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has everything under control.

Following the drug dealing scandal and vandalism of school property, can Jane help Susan convince the Education Department that things are back on track at the school and there’s nothing to worry about?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has a plan to help heal the rift between Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and her grandson, Levi (Richie Morris).

Levi is still avoiding Sheila after finding out she covered-up a crime years earlier to protect her other grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan).

Will Roxy’s plan work?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5