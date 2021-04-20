Trending:

Neighbours spoilers: WHAT are Shane and Toadie Rebecchi doing?!

Simon Timblick

The competition is ON when Toadie Rebecchi and his brother Shane decide to have one final wrestling showdown on Neighbours!

Let’s get ready to rumble! What on earth are Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) and his brother Shane up to on Neighbours? (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

It’s almost time for Shane and his wife Dipi (Sharon Johal) to depart Erinsborough and move to Sydney.

So the brothers decide to get out the wrestling ring for one final rumble on Ramsay Street!

WHO will win this epic showdown??

Neighbours spoilers, Shane Rebecchi

Neighbours spoilers, Toadie Rebecchi, Shane Rebecchi, Nell Rebecchi

Wrestlemania! Toadie Rebecchi and Shane battle it out on Neighbours!

Meanwhile, Dipi is determined to cheer-up Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) during her last day in town.

Sheila is down-in-the-dumps after learning that her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) has asked Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to move in with him.

So Dipi organises an afternoon of Bollywood dancing, with her daughter Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) and family friend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) in tow.

However, when the performer arrives, Dipi discovers she’s booked the completely opposite kind of entertainer!

Neighbours spoilers, Jane Harris

Jane is in for a surprise when Clive asks her to move in with him on Neighbours!

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) wants to spend some quality time with new girlfriend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

But she’s all too aware of her mum Jane’s watchful eyes!

So she manages to convince Clive to ask Jane to stay with him for a few weeks.

But is Jane ready to take that next step in their relationship?

Neighbours spoilers, Ned Willis, Yashvi Rebecchi, Mackenzie Hargreaves

Ned wants to take his relationship with Yashvi to the next level on Neighbours

ALSO, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has relationship drama.

He reckons it’s time that he and girlfriend, Yashvi move in together.

However, when Ned pitches his idea to Yashvi, he doesn’t quite get the reaction he was hoping for!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5

