Neighbours spoilers: WHY is Sheila Canning annoyed with Roxy Willis?

Roxy Willis (played by Zima Anderson) is determined to get into Sheila Canning’s (Colette Mann) good graces on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sheila is still refusing to accept Roxy’s romance with Sheila’s grandson, Kyle (Chris Milligan).

But in today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Roxy has a plan to win over Sheila by baking her a batch of muffins.

Unfortunately, Roxy’s baking efforts fail to impress grumpy Sheila. And the scene is set for a backyard showdown between the two women!

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) couldn’t be happier that his granddaughter, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) has been released without charge, after being caught by police in possession of illegal drugs at boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson’s (Benny Turland) 18th birthday party.

However, while the search continues for the REAL drug dealer, Paul’s wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) remains convinced she accidentally bribed police detective, Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) to get the charges against Harlow dropped.

Is she right? Could Terese now be the one in BIG trouble?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is still hanging out with bad lad, Louis Curtain (Declan Dennis) from school.

Emmett tries to impress Louis by borrowing neighbour, Hendrix’s drone.

But when Louis takes control of the flying object, disaster strikes…

