Neighbours spoilers: Is Sheila Canning plotting REVENGE?

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Is Sheila Canning secretly plotting payback against her ex, Clive and his new love, Jane on Neighbours?

Sheila Canning (played by Colette Mann) is still heartbroken over the discovery her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) has started a relationship with Jane Harris (Annie Jones) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Since they were rumbled, Clive and Jane have been trying to lay low, and avoid upsetting Sheila anymore by flaunting their new relationship.

However, when Sheila accidentally spots the new lovers together again, it causes her fresh heartache and she ends-up snapping at neighbour, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)!

But after a conversation with her well-meaning work colleague, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), Sheila suddenly has an idea about how she can make BIG trouble for Clive and Jane!

WHAT exactly is Sheila up to?

Meanwhile, just as Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) is ready to try and repair her marriage to Shane (Nicholas Coghlan), she’s in for a SHOCK…

Shane comes clean and admits he and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) shared an impromptu kiss.

Awkward!

Dipi tries to put on a brave face but admits to daughter, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) she’s far from OK to see Shane moving on with another woman.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5