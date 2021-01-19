Neighbours spoilers: Sheila Canning is rushed to hospital!

Everyone fears the worst when Sheila Canning is rushed to hospital following her SHOCK collapse on Neighbours. Will she be alright?

Sheila Canning’s (played by Colette Mann) plan to break-up the relationship of her ex, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) and new girlfriend, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) has backfired… badly on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sheila is rushed to hospital after collapsing during a confrontation with Jane’s ex-husband, Des Clarke (Paul Keane), who she brought back to Erinsborough in the hope of wrecking Clive and Jane’s blossoming romance…

While everyone is stunned by Sheila’s deception, now they fear the worst for her.

Jane finds herself pushed out of the picture as doctor Clive suggests they slow things down for a while after Sheila’s hospital emergency.

Will Sheila be OK?

Meanwhile, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) returns to Erinsborough after a trip to visit his children, Amy Williams and Leo Tanaka and his grandson, Jimmy in New York for Christmas.

The Big Apple seems to have put Paul in a good mood, as suddenly he seems to be on board with his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and husband, Aaron Brennan’s (Matt Wilson) plan to co-parent a child with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

To David and Aaron’s surprise, Paul suggests arranging to have lunch with the fellas and Nicolette.

Has Paul really had a sudden change of heart? Or is this turnaround just too good to be true?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5