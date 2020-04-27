Neighbours spoilers: There’s a SHOCK in store for Elly Conway!

With her trial about to begin, Elly Conway is left reeling when she accidentally overhears a conversation between Chloe and Pierce on Neighbours...

Elly Conway’s (played by Jodi Anasta) day in court is fast approaching on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Elly’s lawyer, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) has been busy preparing her defence and hopes they stand a good chance in front of the judge.

Toadie has gathered character references from Elly’s nearest and dearest, but Elly is still feeling nervous.

She knows she DIDN’T murder twisted Finn Kelly but there’s still a chance she could be sent to prison…

At least Elly can count on the support of her best friend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) during this difficult time. Or can she?

When Elly pops round to Number 24 to pick-up her baby daughter, Aster, from Chloe and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), she’s in for a SHOCK when she accidentally overhears a private conversation between the couple.

But WHAT do they say?

Meanwhile, the truth is OUT about Paul’s previous dealings with criminal, Mannix Foster (Sam Webb).

Let’s just say, Paul’s family are not impressed.

Having already had Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) handling stolen goods for him, Aaron’s husband and Paul’s son, David Tanaka, (Takaya Honda) is furious!

How is Paul going to get out of this one and back in his family’s good books?

Neighbours continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5