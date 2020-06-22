Neighbours spoilers: There’s a SHOCK in store for the Kennedy family!

With the Writers' Festival about to begin at Lassiters on Neighbours, the Kennedy family is in for an unwelcome suprise...

Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) and his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are trying to put the past few months of drama behind them and look to the future on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But is the past about to come back to haunt them?

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and the Lassiters team are preparing for the Writers’ Festival, which includes the TOP SECRET launch of a new book.

A curious Terese takes a peek at the book cover and is horrified at what she finds.

But before Terese has a chance to warn anybody, the Kennedy family make their own SHOCK discovery…

Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and his husband, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are struggling being foster parents to teenager, Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin).

Things go from bad to worse at Number 32.

After Emmett overhears Aaron and David tell Aaron’s sister Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her husband, Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) how they didn’t really want to take on a kid of Emmett’s age, he feels rejected and runs away…

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is happy that she and her estranged dad, Grant (Paul Mercurio) are getting on better again.

Attempting to be a better father, Grant offers to arrange for Mackenzie to get some work experience with local legal eagle, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney).

Mackenzie is thrilled that Grant is supporting her.

However, while sorting through some of Toadie’s legal files, she makes a startling discovery!

Could it be something to do with Grant? Will the truth wreck their relationship?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5